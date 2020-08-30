Playa son Maties, Majorca. 16-07-2020 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Palma is party sunny, partly cloudy today with a strong northerly wind and a top temperature of 27 degrees falling to 18 overnight.

It’s sunny but breezy in Calvia with cloudy intervals, a high of 26 degrees and a low of 17.

Llucmajor is 29 degrees, overcast and blustery with occasional sunshine and a low of 17.

Here’s a look at the weather from our webcam in El Arenal.

It’s cloudy and wet in Muro with a top temperature of 27 falling to 15 after dark.

And it’s 24 degrees in Soller with morning sunshine, afternoon rain and a low of 16.