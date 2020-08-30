Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is party sunny, partly cloudy today with a strong northerly wind and a top temperature of 27 degrees falling to 18 overnight.
It’s sunny but breezy in Calvia with cloudy intervals, a high of 26 degrees and a low of 17.
Llucmajor is 29 degrees, overcast and blustery with occasional sunshine and a low of 17.
Here’s a look at the weather from our webcam in El Arenal.
It’s cloudy and wet in Muro with a top temperature of 27 falling to 15 after dark.
And it’s 24 degrees in Soller with morning sunshine, afternoon rain and a low of 16.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.