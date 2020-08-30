Plenty of taxis, but few takers. 30-08-2020 C. Viera

Shares:

In a normal summer, the taxi rank in Puerto Alcudia is one of the busiest in Majorca. By the Paseo Marítimo, more than one hundred services per hour are provided at peak times. But not this year.

Xisco Luque bought a new vehicle shortly before the state of alarm was declared in March. He estimates that current activity is ten per cent of what it was last year. Although July was poor, August has been even worse.

The taxi drivers in Alcudia were hardly affected by the financial crisis. While there was a decrease in tourist numbers for a few seasons, there was still plenty of work. The pandemic has created a wholly different crisis.

At the start of the season, the drivers decided to establish shifts so that activity could be better distributed. This hasn't made much difference, as the overall demand has slumped so markedly.

In neighbouring Puerto Pollensa, the drivers decided against a shift system. For them, the season has been "disastrous", and it has had a knock-on impact on drivers who are hired for night shifts. Their number has dropped by around 90%.