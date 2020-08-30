Transport
Alcudia taxi drivers' business down 90%
In a normal summer, the taxi rank in Puerto Alcudia is one of the busiest in Majorca. By the Paseo Marítimo, more than one hundred services per hour are provided at peak times. But not this year.
Xisco Luque bought a new vehicle shortly before the state of alarm was declared in March. He estimates that current activity is ten per cent of what it was last year. Although July was poor, August has been even worse.
The taxi drivers in Alcudia were hardly affected by the financial crisis. While there was a decrease in tourist numbers for a few seasons, there was still plenty of work. The pandemic has created a wholly different crisis.
At the start of the season, the drivers decided to establish shifts so that activity could be better distributed. This hasn't made much difference, as the overall demand has slumped so markedly.
In neighbouring Puerto Pollensa, the drivers decided against a shift system. For them, the season has been "disastrous", and it has had a knock-on impact on drivers who are hired for night shifts. Their number has dropped by around 90%.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.