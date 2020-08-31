Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
The sun’s out in Palma and it’s 28 degrees with cloudy intervals and a low of 15.
Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 27 dropping to 14 overnight.
It’s a cloudy day in Ses Salines with occasional sunny spells, a light wind and a top temperature of 27 degrees falling to 15 after dark.
Muro is 27 and overcast with sunny intervals but there might be a shower or two later today and the low is 15.
Banyalbufar is 23 degrees with a mixture of sunshine and clouds but it should stay dry.
Here’s a look at the weather from our webcam in Puerto Soller.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.