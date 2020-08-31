Bernat Andreu & Sebastià Jaume with winning melon. 30-08-2020 Curro Viera

The traditional Meló Gros Contest took place at the Municipal Sports Centre in Vilafranca de Bonany on Sunday.

Spectacular weight

There were 16 entrants and all of them weighed more than 13 kilos, but number 11 weighed a colossal 24.59 kilos making it a surefire winner for Bernat Andreu and Sebastià Jaume. The uncle-nephew duo also scooped second prize with their 22.60 kilo melon taking home 250 euros for top prize and 100 euros for runner up.

Vilafranca Mayor, Montserrat Rosselló, said the contest usually takes place during the Fira, which was supposed to take place on September 6, but the event was brought forward when the Fira was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Protocols

Face masks, gel and social distancing were strictly adhered to during the contest which had a very different atmosphere this year, but Rosselló stressed that the important thing was to celebrate the event which is deeply rooted in Vilafranca culture.