A shark with no skin or teeth has been discovered in the waters of Sardinia by Scientists from the University of Cagliari.

It’s a specimen of blackbird, called Galeus melastomus and Italian biologists are stunned that it was able to survive without skin and teeth. It was found swimming at a depth of 500 metres off the coast of Italy.

One theory is that environmental issues caused by humans, rising temperatures in the Mediterranean and increasing acidity may have caused the animal to lose its skin.

Another hypothesis is that the animal's condition was congenital, but researchers are still investigating the mystery of the skinless shark and have published their findings in the journal, Fish Biology.