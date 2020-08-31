News
BREAKING NEWS: Nursing Home Covid-19 Infections
The Ministry of Health has confirmed 2 coronavirus fatalities and 75 new infections at a Nursing Home in Sant Joan.
Of the 75 cases, 21 are Healthcare Professionals, 54 are residents and 6 of them have been admitted to hospital.
In addition to the new infections at the Nursing Home in Sant Joan, there are also 22 infected residents at Verge de l’Esperança, one in the Oasis Nursing Home; 7 in Montuïri Seniors; 1 in Can Picafort Seniors; one in Domusvi Capdepera and 1 in Sa Serra.
