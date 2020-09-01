Playa de s'Oratori, Portals Nous, Majorca. 26-07-2019 Gabriel Alomar

Shares:

It’s 29 degrees in Palma with hazy sunshine, a warm breeze and a low of 16.

Andratx is 28 and partly sunny partly cloudy with a light wind and a low of 17 degrees.

The sun’s out in Santanyi and it’s 28 degrees with cloudy intervals, a mild southerly wind and a low of 17.

Alcudia is overcast with occasional sunshine, a top temperature of 28 and a low of 18.

Here’s a look at the weather from our webcam down the coast in Cala Agulla.

It’s 26 degrees and sunny in Deya with intermittent clouds, a southerly wind and a low of 15.