Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
It’s 29 degrees in Palma with hazy sunshine, a warm breeze and a low of 16.
Andratx is 28 and partly sunny partly cloudy with a light wind and a low of 17 degrees.
The sun’s out in Santanyi and it’s 28 degrees with cloudy intervals, a mild southerly wind and a low of 17.
Alcudia is overcast with occasional sunshine, a top temperature of 28 and a low of 18.
Here’s a look at the weather from our webcam down the coast in Cala Agulla.
It’s 26 degrees and sunny in Deya with intermittent clouds, a southerly wind and a low of 15.
