Weather
Storm damage video
On Monday the Forest Management Service flew over the Municipalities of Banyalbufar, Valldemossa and Esporles which were totally battered by torrential rain, hail, thunder and lightning and a tornado at the weekend.
Aquestes són imatges del Servei de Gestió Forestal que està sobrevolant la zona afectada pel temporal de dissabte als municipis de Banyalbufar, Valldemossa i Esporles per calcular-ne la superfície exacta afectada pic.twitter.com/S8HyfWK0DK— Conselleria de Medi Ambient i Territori (@cmat_ib) August 31, 2020
The video shows a large number of uprooted pine trees and extensive damage to homes and vehicles in the area.
The State Meteorological Agency, Aemet, tweeted that the devastation in towns in the Serra de Tramuntana was caused by gusts of more than 150 kilometres an hour and “probably” a tornado.
"There was a blowout and probably a tornado,” said the meteorologists.
A blowout is a strong downward current of air that usually originates in a storm cloud and causes destructive winds. It has a horizontal dimension of less than ten kilometres and can last from five to thirty minutes.
