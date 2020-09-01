Martí March, Education Minister. 01-09-2020 Jaume Morey

The return to school on September 10, will be done in a staggered way with blended classes for Secondary students, according to a statement from Education Minister, Martí March.

He also said in Tuesday's Plenary Session of Parliament that the health restrictions must be lowered, although he recognised that there is still a risk of coronavirus infection.”

Minister March began with a 30 minute speech highlighting the importance of students returning to class for the first time since the pandemic began.

”Last year was not just a missed course, it was a time when we also learned some other things. Children have to go back to class because contact is necessary for their development and classes were meant to be face-to-face,” he said. “Going to classrooms is a social, family, psychological and mental need and schools have to open with all the protocols in place because it is important for the development of our children," he added.

Minister March pointed out that Education Centres have worked all summer to prepare for three different scenarios when schools opened, depending on the pandemic situation.

It was widely thought that the new term would start in scenario A, but it was switched to scenario B because of the continuing rise in coronavirus infections.