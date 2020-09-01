Francina Armengol, President of the Government talking to IB3. 01-09-2020 IB3

The Government is analysing Covid-19 infection data in the most affected neighbourhoods and Municipalities to study how “to intervene in these areas in a comprehensive way, via diagnostic testing or to facilitate the isolation of people who test positive", according to the President of the Government, Francina Armengol.

President Armengol made the comments during an interview with IB3 Ràdio's 'Al Dia' program and was also asked about the possibility of mobility restrictions or other types of interventions by zone.

“It will depend on the comprehensive situation of the neighbourhood or Municipality, its Health Centre, the positive tests for Covid-19 and the possibility of isolating that place,” she said.

President Armengol pointed out that there is no "concrete figure" of incidence to mark intervention in an area and that it is necessary to study the origin of the contagions, because “it’s not necessarily territorial."

She also insists that complying with the isolation protocol imposed by the Authorities is "the key to being able to stop Community transmission.”

President Armengol acknowledged that the number of infections in the Balearic Islands is currently "very high" and that the Community is already in a "second wave" of coronavirus which wasn't expected to happen until October.

“The Balearic Islands are not in the same situation as they were in March, on the contrary, we are in a much better position" she said.