'White Lines' poster, Netflix. archive photo. 01-09-2020 Netflix

Fans of the television series ‘White Lines’ will be gutted to hear that Netflix has dumped the second series.

The first 10 episodes highlighted the stunning beauty of Majorca, which is where most of it was shot.

‘White Lines’ was created by Álex Pina, Directed by Nick Hamm and made by the production company that produced ‘The Crown’.

It tells the story of missing British DJ, Axel Collins (Tom Rhys Harries) who disappeared from Ibiza in the 1990’s.

When a body is found in Almeria, his sister Zoe (Laura Haddock) is asked to provide DNA to confirm that it is her brother. She’s convinced Axel was murdered and hitches a lift to the White Island to find out exactly what happened to him.

Series 1 was packed full of flashbacks and the story barrelled through underwater drug trafficking, Ibiza’s club scene in the 90’s, a land deal and jealousy amongst friends before the killer was eventually revealed in the last episode.

It was beautifully shot, the mix of Spanish and English was very refreshing and it was a huge hit on Netflix, so news that it’s been shelved came as a bit of a shock to the cast and crew and fans of the show.