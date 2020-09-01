Coronavirus
Fall led to discovering care home outbreak
The coronavirus outbreak at the care home in Sant Joan was realised after a resident suffered a fall and had to be taken to Son Espases Hospital.
The resident was given a routine test for coronavirus, as required by health protocols, and was found to be positive. All residents and staff were then tested. As previously reported, 54 residents and 21 members of staff have tested positive, and two residents have died. Six people have been admitted to hospital.
Those who have tested positive have been isolated. Further tests are to be carried out in the coming days.
