Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is 28 degrees and overcast with scattered showers, sunny intervals and a low of 19.
It’s 27 and partly sunny partly cloudy in Calvia with a few showers here and there, some sunshine this afternoon and a low of 16 degrees.
Ses Salines is cloudy, wet and windy with a high of 27 degrees and a low of 18.
Here’s a look at the weather a little further north from our webcam in Portocolom.
Morning showers in Alcudia will clear away by lunchtime and it’ll be 28 degrees when the sun comes out, with an overnight low of 17.
Valldemossa starts off overcast and wet but there’s lots of sunshine this afternoon with a high of 23 degrees dropping to 15 after dark.
