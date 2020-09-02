Shares:

MALLORCACARHIRECOMPANY.COM Long term vehicle rental available from just 10 € per day. Call 627-294626.

4K HYBRID FREESAT IPTV, Now TV, UK VPNs, satellite repairs. Established 1996 OCEAN TV, 629-672553; skyud.com

GARDENER, POOL MAN, caretaker is looking for work. Experienced. 633-664033.

PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 32 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.

REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress .com

2 BEDROOM FURNISHED apartment to let, Magalluf. All year contract. Contact Carmelo on Mobile 647-665802.

MOBILITY SCOOTER FOR SALE, nearly new. 595 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer care charity shop in San Agustín. Telephone 609-848622.

AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA .ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.

SELVA: Lovely tranquil location with mountain views. Private access over a pretty bridge to a two bedroomed home (100 m²), surrounded by established fruit trees. 7,000 m² of land, three shallow wells. 165,000 €. Ref. 9467. Call LLITERAS 607-455350;www.gestlliteras.com

CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com

FREE ONLINE ADVERT. Have you been having a clearout over the past few weeks and have items to sell? With every lineage advert placed you will receive the same advert published on our website on the same day free of charge. Call 971-788405 to place your advert.

SPANISH LESSONS. Teacher available for Spanish lessons and help with homework. Call Lisa on 607-742136.

DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contant Tina:agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.