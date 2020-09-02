María Jesús Montero, Finance Minister. 01-09-2020 JJ Guillén

Parents who have to take care of quarantined children are not entitled to paid leave if the child has a negative PCR test or if the school closes, according to Finance Minister, María Jesús Montero.

But if the child tests positive the parents will be entitled to take a paid leave of absence.

"Parents of positive children are direct and immediate cohabitants and will therefore be entitled to paid leave," said Minister Montero.

At the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Labour launched its 'Take Care' plan which allows workers to adapt or reduce their working hours by up to 100% in order to take care of dependents up to second grade, without repercussions or the possibility of being fired.

“If a child or other family member is positive there is an obligation to quarantine all direct cohabitants and that must be accompanied by sick leave to allow absence from work and prevent other infections," she said. “There are already mechanisms in place and if new circumstances arise that require the parents to stay at home, a solution will be found in order to preserve the health of minors and comply with the health recommendations.