There have been more cockroaches than usual in Palma this summer and between January and August, 1,222 people called 010 to complain about infestations, compared to 1,063 in the whole of 2019.

The climate in 2020 has been particularly good for cockroaches, with unusually high temperatures during the first half of the year and cumulative precipitation aiding their growth and numbers.

Many residents have resorted to hiring private pest control services at a cost of several hundred euros because their homes have been invaded by cockroaches.

One resident, who prefers to remain anonymous says she that when she recently reported a plague of cockroaches in her house, Municipal Technicians told her that every time they perform sewer treatments the cockroaches that are higher up die, but many others end up coming out of the sewers and into homes and business premises.

"At least they could tell us when a treatment is going to be done so that we can close doors and windows to prevent them from entering," she said.

Palma City Council says three complete treatments have been carried out in all sewer wells in 88 neighbourhoods, as well as at parks, plots and Municipal Centres.

Between January 1 and July 31, preventive action was taken in 159 neighbourhoods, including the desinsectisation of 105,471 sewers and the deratisation of 33,040. In neighbourhoods where a higher population of cockroaches was observed "desinsectisation was carried out bimonthly in all sewers between March and September."

A study is being carried out to determine whether it's possible to use Inesfly paint in areas where a higher incidence has been detected in 2021. Inesfly is more expensive than traditional insecticides, but the effects last longer.