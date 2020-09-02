New Workplace Inspections to be carried out in Majorca. 01-09-2020 Jaume Morey

Technicians from the Balearic Institute of Occupational Health & Safety, or IBASSAL, will visit workplaces in the coming months to make sure the necessary health and safety measures are in place and that protocols are being followed if a positive coronavirus infection is detected.

Economy & Tourism Minister, Iago Negueruela, met with social agents on Tuesday to explain the Government’s plan, which is part of a campaign to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the workplace.

Minister Negueruela explained that the aim of the campaign is to establish fluid channels of communication between the unions and the Ministry of Health to ensure that all measures are being complied with.

One of the irregularities the Technicians will be on the lookout for is employers forcing people to go to work when they should be in quarantine.

When that happened at El Pirata bar in Formentera the bar owner was arrested and the premises were closed down as a precaution.

If that situation happens in future, the Ministry of Health will be asked to implement the necessary procedures to ensure the safety of workers.

Tuesday's meeting emphasised the need to make companies and workers aware of the importance of following the health guidelines in order to create a safe work environment and curb transmission of the virus.