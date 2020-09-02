EMT threatening strike action in September. archive photo. 02-09-2020 Ultima Hora

Shares:

Bus services will be cut back to 30% of the normal service if the strike action threatened in September goes ahead, according to EMT Committee Spokesperson, Juan Antonio Salamanca.

Partial strikes are scheduled for September 7, 9 and 11, from 08:00-10:00 and 18:00-20:00 and an indefinite walk out is scheduled to begin at 00.00 on September 14.

EMT and Union Representatives will meet at the TAMIB on Thursday to try to reach an agreement and stop the industrial action.

The first meeting between the Unions and EMT last week ended without an agreement and Salamanca admits that since then there has been no contact between the two parties.

"We have not seen anything that tells us that the company will come to the table in a different mood and it seems that Mayor Hila has no intention of intervening in the conflict,” said Union Reps.

The last time EMT threatened to walk out was in March, 2019 but strike action was avoided in the end.