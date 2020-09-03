Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is 29 and overcast today with sunny spells, a light southerly wind and a low of 17.
It’s mostly sunny in Andratx with a high of 28, a mild wind and a low of 18 degrees.
Santanyi is sunny, but blustery with a top temperature of 29 degrees dropping to 17 overnight.
Here’s a look at the weather further north from our webcam in Cala Rajada.
Pollensa is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 30 degrees with a northerly breeze and a low of 17.
The sun’s out in Soller and it’s 28 degrees with some cloudy intervals, a mild breeze and a low of 17.
