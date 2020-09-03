Francina Armengol, President of the Government at meeting. 02-09-2020 M. À. Cañellas

Shares:

The President of the Government, Francina Armengol, is expected to announce new coronavirus restrictions on Thursday.

With the increasing number of outbreaks in the last few days there are several possibilities, including new measures for Nursing Homes and movement restrictions for some neighbourhoods of Palma.

The meeting with Health Ministers will take place at Consolat de Mar after President Armengol outlines the Government’s strategy at the PSIB's parliamentary session.

The Majorca Daily Bulletin will publish the latest information as soon as it's available.