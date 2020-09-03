Car park, Palma. 20-05-2019 German G. Lama

Workers from the Municipal Society of Parking and Projects or SMAP, who run Palma’s Municipal car parks, ORA and Bicipalma have called a four day strike.

The UGT and USO Unions are convening the industrial action which will affect about 300 employees.

Union Reps say there are several reasons for the walkout, including SMAP’s refusal to equalise the pay and conditions for staff with the same category and function and the Company's resistance to negotiate a collective agreement or rationalise the working hours of ORA staff.

The industrial action will take place at different times on September 11, 14, 18 and 24 and Union members are planning demonstrations in Plaça de Cort in support of the strikes.