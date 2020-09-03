PPE delivered to schools in Majorca on Wednesday. 02-09-2020 Youtube: Govern Illes Balears

The first batch of personal protective equipment, or PPE was delivered to public schools on Wednesday to comply with Covid-19 protocols, according to the Ministry of Education, University & Research.

1,177,206 euros has been invested in PPE for teachers, non-teaching personnel and students, including face shields, FFP2 masks, protective gowns and hydro-alcoholic gel.

The first phase included the delivery of materials to comply with Phase 2 and 3 protocols and the School Accompaniment Program or PAE at schools in the Balearic Islands.

The second phase will include the delivery of 67,274 reusable hygienic masks for teachers and non-teaching staff; 102,250 disposable hygienic masks for students; 24,250 surgical masks; 2,631 face screens; 7,582 FFP2 masks; 3,130 protective gowns and 147,510 litres of hydro-alcoholic gel.

There will also be more than 19,000 Government posters containing information about hand washing, hygiene etc.

The Ministry of Education says all Educational Centres in the Balearic Islands can download and print up to nine posters in PDF format from its website. The posters illustrate how to wear a mask properly and contain instructions on isolation and capacity.

20 distribution points have been set up in different parts of Majorca and other Centres will collect their materials from the hub. Distribution to schools in Inca, Sa Pobla and Alcúdia is already underway and in some areas, Centres are collaborating with Civil Protection Corps and Town Councils.

Public Educational Centres are coordinating delivery of PPE materials to Ibiza and Minorca.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in Ibiza on Thursday from CEIP Can Raspalls and from the IES Marc Ferrer in Formentera.

Deliveries in Minorca will begin on Friday from the Mahón fairgrounds.

The Ministry of Education has stressed that it will support the acquisition of PPE equipment for workers at Centres and increase cleaning services.

The acquisition of PPE material complies with Department of Health regulations and the Resolution for exceptional measures of prevention, containment, coordination, organisation and operation at non-University Schools.