Juli Fuster, Health Service Director General, UME Lieutenant Colonel Olaf Clavería with Health & Defence Department Representatives 02-09-2020 Ultima Hora

100 troops are being deployed to help with the tracking and monitoring of contacts in the Balearic Islands.

Health Service Director General, Juli Fuster, UME Lieutenant Colonel, Olaf Clavería and representatives from the Departments of Health and Defence have agreed that the troops will be made available in the next two weeks.

It's yet to be decided where the military trackers will be based and Technical Meetings are scheduled for next week to decide whether they will work from the Balearic Islands or provide support from the Peninsula.

The World Health Organisation, or WHO recommends one tracker per 5,000 inhabitants. Once the troops are in place there will be 340 trackers in the Balearic Islands which is a ratio of one tracker per 3,500 inhabitants.

With more resources it will be easier to track the contacts of coronavirus patients and prevent the spread of the disease.