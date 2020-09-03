Yolanda Díaz, Labour Minister. 02-09-2020 EFE

ERTEs will continue for as long as the coronavirus situation in the Balearic Islands is uncertain, according to the Labour Minister, Yolanda Díaz.

“Economic forecasts for the end of the year are not good and this community requires attention, measures and protection,” she told IB3 Ràdio’s ‘Al Dia’ program and when asked about the future of ERTEs beyond September she said, ”this mechanism has come to stay, as has telecommuting."

Before Thursday’s meeting with the President of the Government, Francina Armengol, Minister Díaz, said no expiration has been set for the ERTE.

"Regrowth ERTEs are already being used and this mechanism must remain for as long as necessary," she said. "Health uncertainty prevents us from putting an end date on a tool that is useful to us."

Minister Díaz, who will participate in a Social Dialogue Table on Friday, stressed that there's a strong commitment to the Tourism Sector and its workers in the Balearics.

“It's the lung of Mercantile activity in the Islands,” she said. “By saving companies we are saving workers and we'll continue with our line of aid and support the Tourism Sector in the Balearic Islands with everything necessary," she promised.

Teleworking

Minister Díaz said that she has always wanted to reform the Teleworking regulations.

"It is obvious that many companies are already developing mechanisms and it would be appropriate for our regulations to be equated with European regulations,” she said.

"From the beginning I have said that what is being done now is not teleworking,” she stressed. “Teleworking is not what my friends do, working from home with their kids on their lap. We have to work on this tool because this is not the future, it is how we are working in our country at present."