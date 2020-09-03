Palma, Majorca. archive photo. 03-09-2020 A.S.

A new Resolution allowing Public Health to intervene in neighbourhoods and Municipalities in the Balearic Islands for 15 days to curb the transmission of coronavirus will be approved by the Government Council on Monday, according to the President of the Government, Francina Armengol.

She said the Government has been working on three new measures to try to stop transmission within the community and protect the population.

The measures include, limiting public and private meetings to 5 people; carrying out diagnostic tests in districts and Municipalities, greater involvement in Communities and the introduction of neighbourhood curfews.

The Health Department will have the power to determine which measures are applied and the severity of the restrictions may be different in each area depend on the coronavirus health situation.

Health Minister, Patricia Gómez, acknowledged that the measures currently in place in the Balearic Islands are very demanding.

The 15 Municipalities most affected are Palma, Valldemossa, Santa Maria, Inca, Deya, Esporles, Marratxí, Alaró, Binissalem, Banyalbufar, Llucmajor, Ibiza Town, Sant Antòni, Ciutadella and Sant Lluís.