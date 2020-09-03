Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
The Maximum Temperature in Mallorca is in Capdepera with 28.8 Degrees
Maximum Temperatures
Capdepera............................... 28.8 degrees Centigrade
Formentera.............................. 28.5 degrees Centigrade
Son Servera............................. 28.2 degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc............... 28.2 degrees Centigrade
Portocolom............................... 28.2 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella ...............10.6 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc............................13.5 degrees Centigrade
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......... 13.6 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 14.1 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 14.4 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola,............................... 23 (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon................................................ 21 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 18 (km/h)
Soller, port........................................................ 17 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 15 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola,............................... 29 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 28 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................... ............................... 26 (km/h)
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana................................. 22 (km/h)
Formentera....................................................... 22 (km/h)
