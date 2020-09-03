Shares:

The Maximum Temperature in Mallorca is in Capdepera with 28.8 Degrees

Maximum Temperatures

Capdepera............................... 28.8 degrees Centigrade

Formentera.............................. 28.5 degrees Centigrade

Son Servera............................. 28.2 degrees Centigrade

Llucmajor, Cap Blanc............... 28.2 degrees Centigrade

Portocolom............................... 28.2 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella ...............10.6 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc............................13.5 degrees Centigrade

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......... 13.6 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 14.1 degrees Centigrade

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 14.4 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola,............................... 23 (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon................................................ 21 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 18 (km/h)

Soller, port........................................................ 17 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 15 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola,............................... 29 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 28 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................... ............................... 26 (km/h)

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana................................. 22 (km/h)

Formentera....................................................... 22 (km/h)