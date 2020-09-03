Education
Palma schools to use municipal facilities to give extra space
Twelve schools in Palma will be using parks, squares, sports facilities and community buildings in order to give them extra space.
Mayor José Hila said on Thursday that the aim is "to guarantee and meet the needs arising from Covid-19 for a school year that will start according to Scenario B". He explained that a total of sixteen municipal facilities have been asked for and that the town hall will be spending 1.48 million euros on "intensifying the cleaning" of schools. The town hall, he added, "has tried to find alternatives and allocate resources in order to make the return to school possible". "It is essential that a safe return to school is guaranteed."
The schools are mostly primary schools, but one secondary school, La Ribera, will be using the Ribera Park for physical education. Sports activities for some schools will be in squares, while neighbourhood community buildings will also be used for sport and, in certain instances, for classes. The market building in Camp Redó is another facility that will be used - classes will be held there.
