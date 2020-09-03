Shares:

The Balearic health ministry reported 297 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday and four more fatalities. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is now 9,067 and the number of deaths due to coronavirus is 248.

A further 305 patients have recovered, and there are currently 2,225 active cases, twelve fewer than on Wednesday.

There are 301 people in Majorca's hospitals, 26 of them for social reasons; there are 53 patients in intensive care units. In Minorca, there are seven people in hospital, one of them in intensive care. There are 49 people in hospital in Ibiza, four of whom are in ICU.