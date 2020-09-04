Playa de Palma, Majorca. 14-08-2020 P.Lozano

It’s a lovely sunny Friday in Palma with a top temperature of 29, a moderate southerly wind and a low of 18.

Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 29 degrees with a warm breeze and a low of 17.

Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam in Paguera.

Llucmajor starts off sunny, but clouds will gather this afternoon and the daytime high of 29 will drop to 17 overnight.

The sun’s out in Capdepera and it’s 28 degrees with a light southeasterly wind and a low of 21.

It’s wet and windy in Soller with a high of 30 degrees and a low of 17.