In Sant Joan there has been a recent outbreak at the care home. 04-09-2020

There are currently ten municipalities in Majorca which do not have any active coronavirus cases. They are: Buger, Costitx, Deya, Escorca, Estellencs, Fornalutx, Lloret de Vistalegre, Mancor de la Vall, Petra, and Santa Eugenia. In Deya, four cases were reported recently, there not having previously been any. These four people have recovered and are therefore no longer active cases.

According to Balearic health ministry figures released on Wednesday, Palma has 1,237 active cases. The second highest number is 107 in Calvia. Then come Llucmajor (94); Marratxi (79); Manacor (48); Inca (46); Sa Pobla (28); Alcudia (22); Soller (20); Esporles (16); Binissalem (15); Arta, Felanitx and Pollensa, each with 14; Alaro (13); Campos, Santa Maria and Son Servera, each with eleven; and Capdepera (10).

The remainder of the island's 53 municipalities, excluding the ten without any cases, have fewer than ten cases. It should be noted, however, that there is some delay between these figures per municipality being compiled and being published. In the case of Sant Joan, for example, the number is seven, but there has of course been a major outbreak at the Sant Joan care home.