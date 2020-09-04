Mallorca Weather

04-09-2020

Maximum Temperatures

Capdepera............................... 28.9 degrees Centigrade

Formentera.............................. 28.2 degrees Centigrade

Llucmajor, Cap Blanc............... 28.1 degrees Centigrade

Portocolom............................... 28.1 degrees Centigrade

Es Mercadal............................. 27.9 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella ...............10.4 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc............................14.5 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 14.6 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Salines Llevant......... 15.1 degrees Centigrade

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......... 15.2 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Formentera....................................................... 15 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport...................................................... 15 (km/h)

Capdepera....................................................... 13 (km/h)

Soller, port........................................................ 13 (km/h)

Banyalbufar...................................................... 12 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Formentera....................................................... 26 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport...................................................... 22 (km/h)

Sant Antoni de Portmany.................................. 20 (km/h)

Santanyi........................................................... 20 (km/h)

Ibiza.................................................................. 19 (km/h)

