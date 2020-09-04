Testing in Son Gotleu. 03-09-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

Shares:

Mass testing for coronavirus has started in Son Gotleu, one of the areas of Palma with the highest incidence rate. On Thursday, a Blood Bank bus was parked outside the health centre. It is being used for testing.

On Tuesday, a campaign was launched to make the local population aware that testing is being carried out and to stress the need for people to isolate if they test positive.

From Monday next week, new measures adopted by the regional health ministry will apply to areas of Palma and to municipalities with high rates of coronavirus infection. President Armengol says that the public "must understand they have to protect themselves".