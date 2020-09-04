One of Palma police's new cars. 04-09-2020

Palma police have received the first batch of twenty new vehicles that have been acquired for 707,000 euros. The first ten vehicles were presented on Friday, mayor José Hila stressing that the police needed new resources. "Our commitment is to provide the police with the means. There will be more vehicles, more bicycles and more officers."

The mayor explained that the process of recruiting 101 new officers is being completed. "They are necessary, and I want to emphasise that the recruitment will not stop. There will be another 72 posts."

Juana Maria Adrover, the councillor for public safety, said the procedures for acquiring the new vehicles started after the municipal election last spring. These procedures needed to be extended because of the state of alarm. There was work during the state of alarm but it had to be adapted to measures demanded by the Spanish government.

The chief of police, José Luis Carque, explained that the first ten cars are equipped so that they can transport detainees. They have protection screens, special seats for detainees and security systems for the doors and windows. The second batch of ten is due to be delivered at the end of September or in early October.