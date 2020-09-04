The number of tests has been increasing. 04-09-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

Shares:

On Friday, the Balearic health ministry reported 230 new cases of coronavirus, sixty-seven fewer than on Thursday and 96 fewer than on Wednesday. There has been one more fatality, the total now being 249. The daily figures of new cases are up and down. On Tuesday, the figure was 174.

With 298 more people having recovered, the number of active cases has gone down by 69 to 2,156. There has been a slight fall in the number of people in hospital in Majorca - 296, five fewer than on Thursday, and with the number of people in hospital for social reasons (being unable to isolate adequately at home) having risen by six to 32.

In Minorca, eight people are in hospital, one more than on Thursday, while in Ibiza the number has risen by three to 52. In the islands as a whole, 58 patients are in intensive care - 52 in Majorca and three in both Minorca and Ibiza. The 58 is the same total as on Thursday.