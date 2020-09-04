Anti-Government protest in Ibiza. 04-09-2020 Youtube: Periódico de Ibiza y Formentera

Eight people in Ibiza are facing fines of up to 2,000 euros each for disobeying the Government's mandatory health restrictions during a mass protest on Friday.

Around 300 people took to the streets of Ibiza Town to demonstrate against a raft of new coronavirus restrictions which could include overnight curfews in some neighbourhoods of the White Island.

The protest was arranged via​​ a message on social networks and WhatsApp​,​ urging people to “go outside and stop this farce or no one will come out all winter.”

Hundreds heeded the call and gathered in front of the Courthouse, while a handful of Police Officers watched from the sidelines.

The protestors marched through the streets of the city, waving banners and chanting demands for freedom, an end to compulsory face masks and no more lockdowns.

There was barely a face mask in sight and zero social distancing, but there was no violence or aggression on either side and although a few sanctions were handed out, no-one was arrested.

Social networks are awash with comments supporting the protest and hailing the bravery of the demonstrators “who stood up for their rights.”

Earlier in the day the Ministry of Health reported 68 new coronavirus infections in Ibiza and Formentera within the previous 24 hours.

Ibiza Mayor, Rafa Ruiz said he’s deeply concerned that a number of people who’ve tested positive for the disease are ignoring the quarantine rules.

Nevertheless, he announced on Friday that the restrictions will not be tightened on the White Island - at the moment.

But he added that the situation is being monitored day-by-day and said lockdowns could become a reality if infections continue to rise.

“At the moment we do not know when the restrictions will be applied and the situation may change if there’s stricter compliance with the rules," he said, stressing that everything depends on the dispersion of cases.

“What we have to do now is stay at home and limit movements to lower the curve. The Government wants to protect us because infections are rising such a lot right now.”

Organisers are planning another protest against the Government's new restrictions in San Antonio on Sunday.