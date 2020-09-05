Shares:

MALLORCACARHIRECOMPANY.COM Long term vehicle rental available from just 10 € per day. Call 627-294626.

4K HYBRID FREESAT IPTV, Now TV, UK VPNs, satellite repairs. Established 1996 OCEAN TV, 629-672553; skyud.com

GARDENER, POOL MAN, caretaker is looking for work. Experienced. 633-664033.

MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.

Cala Nova Cancer Charity Shop in San Agustin. WII and PlayStations available. Pop along and take a look for yourself or contact Angela on 609-848622.

REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress .com

SANTA PONSA Community Church 11am Sunday service, crèche, Sunday school. Phone 971-690394. All welcome; www.santaponsacommunitychurch.com

SPANISH LADY available for care of the elderly, daily including nights. Islandwide. Also available for shopping trips etc. (has own car). Call 610-296076.

DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contant Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.

CONSELL, REDUCED to 155,000 €. Small finca of 1,700 m² with excellent access to motorway. Two bedroomed home with annexed garage/ storage and recently installed solar system. Ref. 9440. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

IMPOSING THREE STOREY home in Costitx. Currently five bedrooms, two bathrooms, patio and terrace with possibility of small pool. Great potential as a family home, bed and breakfast or similar. 296,000 €. Ref. 9447. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

SON GUAL: Fantastic villa with swimming pool on a plot of 2,000 m². Four/ five bedrooms, three bathrooms, plus a separate guest apartment. Cédula de habitabilidad. Close to Palma, airport and Golf! Excellent value. 550,000 €. Ref. 9468. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

SELVA: Charming little finca surrounded by greenery and lovely views. Plot of 7,000 m², two bedrooms, bathroom and covered BBQ. 165,000 €. Ref. 9467. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 32 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.

NEWLY RENOVATED Majorcan townhouse with a plunge pool and a sleek, modern finish located just 30 seconds from the Pollensa's main square. POL2821 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com

MODERN THREE BEDROOM townhouse with three excellent terraces for sale just 5 minutes from the centre of town of Pollensa. POL20132 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com

EXCELLENT SEMI- DETACHED finca with a picturesque garden and pool, within easy walking distance to town for sale near the town of Pollensa, northern Majorca. POL40535 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com

AMAZING 600 M² contemporary country home with 4 en suite bedrooms, landscaped gardens & heated pool, for sale in the countryside near Pollensa in northern Majorca. POL5746 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com

580 M² MAJORCAN "Casa Senyorial" in need of renovation in a very central location in the historic town of Muro in northern Majorca. MUR20314 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com

DELIGHTFUL four bedroom country house on a plot of 5,500 m² with outstanding countryside views for sale near the village of Selva, Central Majorca. SEL52446 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com

8 SEMI- DETACHED villas to be built with pools, sea views & optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Portocolom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com

GORGEOUS Majorcan country home with chic interiors and great privacy for sale in Es Capdella, less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca. SWOCAP5150 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com

MODERN APARTMENTS for sale in a high quality residential development just 10 minutes from the beach in Santa Ponsa. Prices starting at 375,000 €. SWONSP1983 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com

THREE BEDROOM luxury penthouse of contemporary design with a private rooftop pool and stunning views of the bay of Puerto Andratx. SWOPTA10147 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com

CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com

AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA .ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771

WANTED: Quality rental properties in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes for long term rent only. Call Nash Homes 971-675 969 or email Jacqui info@nashhomesmallorca.com

BUYING, SELLING or letting a property on the islands? Look out for our special property section on Saturdays. If you wish to include your advert in this section please call 971-788405.

QUALITY RENTAL HOMES available in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes, long term only. Call Nash Homes Portals Nous 971-675969 or see our website for current properties: www.nashhomesmallorca.com

FREE ONLINE ADVERT. Have you been having a clearout over the past few weeks and have items to sell? With every lineage advert placed you will receive the same advert published on our website on the same day free of charge. Call 971-788405 to place your advert.

SPANISH LESSONS. Teacher available for Spanish lessons and help with homework. Call Lisa on 607-742136.