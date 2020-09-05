Sa Calobra. 07-10-2007 Andrew Ede

A fine Saturday, some early cloud in areas but otherwise sunny all day. Light to moderate breezes.

Forecast highs across the island:

Alcudia, 28C

Andratx, 29C

Calvia, 29C

Deya, 28C

Palma, 30C

Pollensa, 29C

Sant Llorenç, 29C

Santanyi, 29C

Events today:

Alcudia. Circaire - 21.00: Aürt (ten euros). At the auditorium. 22.30: El anticristo está en el disco; Rumba Katxai (five euros; rock fusion and rumba fusion concerts). Plaça de Toros (bullring). More information: circaire.com / ticketib.com.

Binissalem. 20.30: Som Tantissimes - songs of female poets, plus painting and dance. Casa Llorenç Villalonga garden, C. Bonaire 25. Ten euros, tickets in advance from entradium.com; or twelve euros on the day. More information: lallunaenvers.cat.

Campanet. 22.30: Indigo Soul - Ginelle Nicolas (American singer) with four-piece band (keyboards, guitar, drum, bass). Plaça Son Bordoi. Free entrance; invitation tickets from the town hall.

Capdepera. 19.00: Maribel Lliteres, Andreu Parra (guitars). At the castle. Five euros. Bookings: 660 641 106.

Magalluf. 22.00: Mallorca Live Festival Summer Edition - Carolina Durante (Spanish indie rock band). Old Aquapark. Price of tickets is per table; two to four people. mallorcalivefestival.com.

Palma. 20.30: Maia Planas (soprano), Pablo López (baritone), David Mohedano (piano). Sala Ireneu Espectacles, C. Textíl 9. Ten euros, tickets from Musicasa Conservatori, C. San Francisco de Sales 16.

Palma. 20.30: Rubi y Los Lingotes (music cabaret). Teatre del Mar, C. Llucmajor 90 (El Molinar). 15 euros.

Palma. 21.30: Balearic Symphony Orchestra - percussion ensemble of Armando Lorente, Juan Carlos Murgui, Josep Devesa and Susana Pacheco. Bach, Esperet, Miki, Piazzolla. Bellver Castle. 20 euros. ticketib.com.

Port Adriano. 22.00: Los Secretos (legendary Spanish pop-rock group). 32 euros. portadriano.com / mallorcatickets.com.

Puerto Alcudia. Circaire - 12.00: Gipsy King (three euros); 12.50: Poi (three euros); 17.00: Esbarjo Fest (three euros); 18.00: Devoris Causa (ten euros); 19.00: Wild West Show (three euros); 21.00: Devoris Causa (ten euros). More information: circaire.com / ticketib.com.