Business
Magalluf protest demands financial aid
On Friday evening, some two hundred people took part in a protest in Magalluf. Taking the same route that a demonstration had at the end of July, Friday's protest was to highlight the "critical" condition of businesses in the resort - nightlife businesses in particular - and to demand financial aid.
There was a meeting between the town hall and the Calvia Association of Businesses and Workers a few weeks ago, but it wouldn't appear to have achieved anything. The association's president, Juan Rodríguez, says that administrations at all levels - town hall, regional, national - have ruined the hospitality industry. Meanwhile, businesses continue to be charged taxes despite being closed. "We don't have enough to eat."
He is particularly critical of Calvia's mayor, Alfonso Rodríguez. When they met in August there was a good rapport. Juan Rodríguez now believes that the mayor should resign. At their meeting there had been a promise to find solutions by the first week of September. There have not been solutions, and Juan Rodríguez says that the association feels that it was deceived. He accuses the mayor of a "lack of loyalty".
