Storms forecast for Monday. 05-09-2020

This weekend's fine weather in Majorca is due to give way to more storms on Monday.

Aemet has already issued a yellow alert for Majorca and the whole of the Balearics for Monday and a specific amber alert for the Tramuntana Mountains. The met agency says that it anticipates having to extend this amber alert to other areas.

The cause is a DANA, a high-level isolated depression, which is commonly referred to as a "gota fría" (cold drop) and is hardly unusual at this time of the year. This depression will form between the mainland and the Balearics on Monday, Aemet currently forecasting that it will produce rainfall of up to forty litres per square metre in an hour.

Unsettled conditions are expected to last until Wednesday.