Weather
"Cold drop" on its way on Monday
This weekend's fine weather in Majorca is due to give way to more storms on Monday.
Aemet has already issued a yellow alert for Majorca and the whole of the Balearics for Monday and a specific amber alert for the Tramuntana Mountains. The met agency says that it anticipates having to extend this amber alert to other areas.
The cause is a DANA, a high-level isolated depression, which is commonly referred to as a "gota fría" (cold drop) and is hardly unusual at this time of the year. This depression will form between the mainland and the Balearics on Monday, Aemet currently forecasting that it will produce rainfall of up to forty litres per square metre in an hour.
Unsettled conditions are expected to last until Wednesday.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.