Courts
Over 1,000 men convicted of gender-based violence each year
In each of the past five years, over 1,000 men in the Balearics have been sentenced for gender-based violence.
In 2019, there were 1,011 sentences. There were prison terms in only 146 of these cases.
The 1,011 sentences were down on the number in 2018, when there were 1,425. This difference was partially explained by the fact that there was a shortage of court personnel, while in Ibiza there was a particular problem - a fire at the courts.
The most common crime last year, for which there were 617 sentences, was "occasional mistreatment". For habitual mistreatment there were 270 sentences, while there were others for breaches of protection orders, illegal detention and sexual aggression. There was one sentence for murder, and there were two others for attempted murder.
The courts last year issued 700 protection orders. Fifty-nine men were placed in preventive detention.
The Balearics continues to be the region of Spain with the highest percentage of gender-based violence victims.
