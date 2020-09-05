The fair in Tokyo couldn't be staged in the normal way. 05-09-2020

Shares:

Aetib, the Balearic Tourism Strategy Agency, has been participating in the JATA Tourism Expo. This participation has been virtual, as the Tokyo fair couldn't go ahead because of the pandemic.

Spain's tourism office in Tokyo organised fifteen online meetings between representatives from Aetib and Japanese travel agents and tour operators.

The aim has been to attract Japanese tourists next year, and the tourism ministry says that there has been particular interest in culture, sports tourism and gastronomic experiences, including wine tourism.