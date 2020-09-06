Puerto Alcudia.

06-09-2020Andrew Ede

Mostly sunny on Sunday, there is the possibility of some rain in the afternoon; more so in the south of the island. Alerts in place for rain and storms on Monday and Tuesday.

Forecast highs across the island:

Alcudia, 28C

Andratx, 29C

Calvia, 30C

Deya, 28C

Palma, 30C

Pollensa, 29C

Sant Llorenç, 29C

Santanyi, 30C

Events today:

Alcudia. Circaire - 18.30: Utopia (ten euros). At the auditorium. More information: circaire.com / ticketib.com.

Magalluf. 22.00: Mallorca Live Festival Summer Edition - Andrés Suarez (Spanish singer-songwriter). Old Aquapark. Price of tickets is per table; two to four people. mallorcalivefestival.com.

Palma. 19.00: Jasmina Petrovic (Croatian singer) and La Banda Polonski; Ashkenazi Jewish music brought up-to-date with other styles. Ses Voltes, Passeig d'Alt Murada. Free, with preassigned ticket through ticketib.com. More information: palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 19.00: Rubi y Los Lingotes (music cabaret). Teatre del Mar, C. Llucmajor 90 (El Molinar). 15 euros.

Palma. 20.30: Sebastià Pou (violin), Jaume Thomas (harpsichord), Enrique Sánchez (flute). Sala Ireneu Espectacles, C. Textíl 9. Ten euros, tickets from Musicasa Conservatori, C. San Francisco de Sales 16.

Port Adriano. 22.00: Diego El Cigala (flamenco vocals and piano). portadriano.com / mallorcatickets.com. (Rearranged from 23 August.)

Puerto Alcudia. Circaire - 12.00: Toto i Flop (three euros); 17.00: MuT (three euros); 18.00 / 20.20: Devoris Causa (ten euros). More information: circaire.com / ticketib.com.

