Heavy rain and storms on Monday. 06-09-2020 Teresa Ayuga

Shares:

As it had suggested on Saturday, Aemet has now extended its orange alert for heavy rain and storms on Monday to the whole of Majorca. The orange alert also applies to Ibiza and Formentera; Minorca is currently on yellow alert.

The alerts are effective from midnight on Sunday, the met agency forecasting rain of up to forty litres per square metre in an hour during the early hours of Monday. Accumulated rainfall over a twelve-hour period is expected to be at least sixty litres per square metre in some areas.

The rain associated with the DANA isolated depression will start to fall in eastern parts of the mainland on Sunday. The depression will dominate until Wednesday. For Tuesday, there is currently an orange alert for areas of Majorca - the whole of the Tramuntana region with the exception of Andratx and the northern coastal area between Pollensa and Arta/Capdepera. There is a yellow alert elsewhere in Majorca for Tuesday as well as in Minorca, Ibiza and Formentera.