Illegal camping at Cala Varques. 06-09-2020

Eighteen people have been reported for camping illegally in Cala Varques, Manacor.

Agents from the environment ministry and officers from Manacor Police went to Cala Varques on Sunday to check on the sealing-off of the area on the beach which had been occupied by the illegal, rudimentary beach bar. This was dismantled on Saturday, and the area was sealed off, as it needs "restoring".

It was during this check that the agents and officers found the group of young people who had set up a camp on the beach.