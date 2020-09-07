Stormy on Monday.

07-09-2020

As forecast, it is a stormy morning in Majorca. The rain has so far been heaviest in the Tramuntana region. By 07.00, 63.4 millimetres had fallen in Andratx.

The storm will clear, and there should be a decent amount of sun this afternoon. The evening will be fine, but stormy conditions will return overnight and affect northern areas in particular on Tuesday.

Forecast highs:

Alcudia, 26C

Andratx, 26C

Calvia, 26C

Deya, 23C

Palma, 24C

Pollensa, 25C

Sant Llorenç 24C

Santanyi 24C

