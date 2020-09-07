Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
As forecast, it is a stormy morning in Majorca. The rain has so far been heaviest in the Tramuntana region. By 07.00, 63.4 millimetres had fallen in Andratx.
The storm will clear, and there should be a decent amount of sun this afternoon. The evening will be fine, but stormy conditions will return overnight and affect northern areas in particular on Tuesday.
Forecast highs:
Alcudia, 26C
Andratx, 26C
Calvia, 26C
Deya, 23C
Palma, 24C
Pollensa, 25C
Sant Llorenç 24C
Santanyi 24C
