Industrial relations
Delays because of EMT buses industrial action
The management of the EMT bus service in Palma says that the first morning of industrial action by drivers resulted in delays of between twenty and thirty minutes. These delays may also have been influenced by the heavy rain.
According to the management, 90 of the 160 buses which should have been on the road between 8am and 10am were not. One in four drivers was not working, a figure disputed by the works committee; it says that there was almost 100% support for the strike. Spokesperson for the committee, Andrés Cepas, described as "outrageous, an attempt at "intimidation", claiming that eight vans of National Police officers were sent to garages, when there hadn't been "any incident".
The EMT managing director, Mateu Marcús, said that it was "disappointing" that some unions were showing a lack of empathy with the "reality" facing the majority of companies and workers at the current time.
Further stoppages are planned for Wednesday and Friday, with an indefinite strike from Monday being a possibility.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.