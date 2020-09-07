Shares:

The police union in the Balearics believes that the government's requirement for the security forces to enforce quarantine because of coronavirus may be unconstitutional.

On Monday, a union statement indicated that the imposition of compulsory isolation without the protection of a law or a judicial order could violate articles 17 and 19 of the Constitution; these guarantee citizens' freedom of movement.

The union is also questioning the passing of information about people who should be quarantining to the police and government inspectors. This, the union suggests, could be in violation of article 18 on the rights to privacy. Furthermore, this could breach provisions of the law on the protection of personal data and the guarantee of digital rights.

The government is therefore being asked to clarify what the union considers to be possible breaches of the Constitution, so that the police can act with guarantees of legal protection. The union is also calling for officers to be supplied with personal protection equipment, if they are required to force a person subject to a confinement order to comply with it.