The exceptional measures will be for places like Son Gotleu, where there is a high incidence rate. 07-09-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

Shares:

The Balearic government has given its approval for the health ministry to apply temporary and exceptional measures in specific areas of the Balearics in order to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The approval was given at Monday's cabinet meeting, after which the government spokesperson, Pilar Costa, told a press briefing that partial or total restrictions may be introduced to prevent people from entering or leaving a particular area, except for specific reasons, e.g. going to work or to school.

Other measures include limitations on gatherings of people; the suspension of or limitation on capacity and opening hours of bars, restaurants, commercial establishments and places of worship; the suspension of sporting and cultural activities as well as any activities considered to involve a mass of people.

Costa said that decisions have yet to be taken about areas to which these measures will be applied. Mayors, she added, will be contacted before any announcements are made. The health ministry's order, she stressed, does not refer to the notion of a "curfew"; only to restrictions on exiting and entering certain areas. The order is expected to be published on the Official Bulletin on Tuesday, which is when it will come into effect.

Regarding care homes, Costa said that "all measures are on the table" and issued an assurance that they are a priority because of residents' vulnerability. As for the passing of information about people who have to quarantine to the police, the minister insisted that the government did not have any "negative judicial" reason for applying this. Confidentiality will be maintained, as the information will only be for ensuring that quarantine is complied with.