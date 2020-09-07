Testing in Minorca. 07-09-2020 David Arquimbau Sintes

Balearic health ministry figures for Monday state that there were 310 new coronavirus cases over the three-day period from Friday. There were two more fatalities; these were both residents of care homes for the elderly. The number of coronavirus-related deaths is now 251.

Over the three-day period, 603 more people completed their recovery; the total is 7,495 out of 9,607 cases in all. The number of active cases has fallen by 295 to 1,861.

In Majorca, the number of people in hospital has risen to 340; Friday's figure was 296. Fifty-three patients are in intensive care, one more than on Friday. There are eight people in hospital in Minorca, which is the same number as Friday, but one more patient is in intensive care (four out of the eight). The Ibiza figure has gone up from 52 to 60, with four patients in intensive care, which is also one more than on Friday.