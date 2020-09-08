Paseo Majorca, Palma. archive photo. 08-09-2020 Humphrey Carter

Shares:

It’s a stormy day in Palma with a high of 26 degrees, some sunny intervals and a low of 17.

Calvia is wet and miserable too with a top temperature of 26 degrees falling to 15 after dark.

It’s 25 degrees and bucketing rain in Santanyi, with thunder and lightning throughout the day, some early evening sunshine and a low of 16.

Here's a peek at the weather a little further north from our webcam in Portocolom.

Alcudia is 26 degrees and stormy with an overnight temperature of 17.

It’s 26 in Soller with torrential rain, thunder and lightning and a low of 26.